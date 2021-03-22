Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $11.54. Otelco shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 5,448 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Otelco Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

