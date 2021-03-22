Oxen Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $85.98 million and approximately $289,458.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,536.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.42 or 0.03101447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.00343122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.00942160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00403108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.61 or 0.00375184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00258460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,420,060 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

