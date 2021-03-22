P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.74

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.74 and traded as high as $63.10. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 6,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $355.64 million, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.65.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $142.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $504,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 68.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

