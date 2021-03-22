PAC Global Reaches Market Cap of $217.01 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 144% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $217.01 million and $1.60 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00101450 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,243,302,589 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

