Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

PACB traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $34.99. 98,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,222. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,627,914.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

