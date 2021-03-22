PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.