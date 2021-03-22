Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 29th. Palantir Technologies had issued 257,135,415 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,864,231,759 based on an initial share price of $7.25. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

