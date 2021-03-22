PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $472.70 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $11.08 or 0.00020147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00471760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00139414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.76 or 0.00792101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00075165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 229,080,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,848,627 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.