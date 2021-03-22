Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 20,091 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $190,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.33. 170,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,751. The company has a market cap of $151.91 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

