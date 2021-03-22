Pantos (PAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,473.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $4.42 million and $31,473.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.24 or 0.00478946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00065060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00136102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00793450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00076320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Buying and Selling Pantos

