PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAR. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PAR opened at $78.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,898,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $13,393,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $13,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

