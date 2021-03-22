ParallelCoin Reaches Market Cap of $216,051.07 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $216,051.07 and approximately $6,028.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00345712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

