Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$21.90. 159,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.51 and a 12 month high of C$24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.86.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,402,000. Insiders sold a total of 164,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,502 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

