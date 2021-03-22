ParkinGo Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $293.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,828.33 or 0.99975926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003386 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

