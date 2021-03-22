PARSIQ One Day Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $147.69 million and $1.71 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00077283 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

