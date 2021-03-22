Particl Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $24,453.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,781,442 coins and its circulating supply is 9,744,116 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.