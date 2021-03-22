Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 29th (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 29th. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.60.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

About Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.