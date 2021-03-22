Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.35 Million

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post sales of $729.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.16 million to $768.00 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $589.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,322. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.