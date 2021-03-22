Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $10,209.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00629390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023322 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

