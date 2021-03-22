PAX Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.66 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,747.56 or 0.03176629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $105.13 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024012 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

