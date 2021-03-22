PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Capitalization Tops $2,891.75

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $2,891.75 and $9.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

