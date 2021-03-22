Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $779.91 million and approximately $43.70 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 776,143,980 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

