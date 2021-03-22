PayBX Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00640359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

