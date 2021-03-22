Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) versus ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Financial Review

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paylocity and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.05% 16.89% 2.93% ANSYS 24.88% 12.09% 8.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and ANSYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 17.48 $64.46 million $1.24 145.53 ANSYS $1.52 billion 19.30 $451.30 million $5.51 61.19

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Paylocity. ANSYS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paylocity and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 9 0 2.60 ANSYS 1 3 4 0 2.38

Paylocity currently has a consensus price target of $189.88, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. ANSYS has a consensus price target of $329.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than ANSYS.

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

