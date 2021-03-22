Paytomat Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $128,960.28 and $9,047.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paytomat has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.24 or 0.00478946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00065060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00136102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00793450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00076320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

