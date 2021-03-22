PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.98% of PCSB Financial worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.