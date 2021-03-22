Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,453 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,173,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.01% of Peabody Energy worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 97,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:BTU opened at $3.56 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $349.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

