PEAKDEFI Reaches One Day Volume of $535,324.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $535,324.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

PEAK is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,033,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,729,101 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

