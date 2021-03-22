Penta (PNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.86 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Penta has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $422,174.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Penta has traded 84.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00630145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023542 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

