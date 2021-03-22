Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $64,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $266.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -988.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

