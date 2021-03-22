Peony Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Peony has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,359.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001748 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,109,841 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

