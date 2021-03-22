pEOS (PEOS) Price Up 43% Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $471.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00472314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00819043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

