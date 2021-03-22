PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $383,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.87 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.