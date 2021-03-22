Perlin (PERL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.55 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Perlin has a total market cap of $67.76 million and $12.55 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perlin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perlin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

