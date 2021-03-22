Permission Coin (ASK) Price Reaches $0.0062

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00472000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.06 or 0.00824433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00075516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Permission Coin Coin Trading

