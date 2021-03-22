Perpetual Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $163.59 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $163.59 million and approximately $24.83 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $7.51 or 0.00013759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.00475017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00140079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.89 or 0.00800921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.