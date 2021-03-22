Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -0.13% 9.78% 4.92% Aeterna Zentaris -369.10% -125.54% -21.45%

This table compares Perrigo and Aeterna Zentaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.84 billion 1.17 $146.10 million $4.03 10.56 Aeterna Zentaris $530,000.00 151.38 -$6.04 million N/A N/A

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Aeterna Zentaris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perrigo and Aeterna Zentaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 4 2 0 2.33 Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perrigo currently has a consensus price target of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Perrigo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Perrigo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Perrigo has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perrigo beats Aeterna Zentaris on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. The Consumer Self-Care Americas segment focuses primarily on the development, manufacture, and sale of store brand, self-care products in categories, including upper respiratory, pain and sleep-aids, digestive health, nutrition, vitamins, minerals and supplements, healthy lifestyle, skincare and personal hygiene, and oral self-care in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and South America. The segment offers its products under the brand names of Prevacid, 24HR, Good Sense, Zephrex D, ScarAway, Plackers, and Rembrandt. The Consumer Self-Care International segment develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer self-care brands and consumer focused products through a network of pharmacies, wholesalers, drug and grocery store retailers, and para-pharmacies in approximately 30 countries, primarily in Europe. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications. The company has a license and assignment agreement with Strongbridge Ireland Limited for the development, manufacturing, registration, and commercialization of Macrilen in the United States and Canada. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

