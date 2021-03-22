Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

WOOF stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

