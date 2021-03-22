PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,740. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.