Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,544.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.83 million and $67,544.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00475411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00140596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.89 or 0.00796866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00074966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 42,753,997 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars.

