Phantasma Market Cap Tops $47.09 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $47.09 million and approximately $698,973.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,520.56 or 0.99970742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

