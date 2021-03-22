PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 402.65% from the stock’s current price.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

