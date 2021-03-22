Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,188. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

