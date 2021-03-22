Phoenix Global (PHB) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $74.91 million and $5.86 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.00472131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019032 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00141566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00634999 BTC.

