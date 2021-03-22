Phoenixcoin Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $33.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,987.96 or 0.99746195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00382634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00285584 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00692202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00076924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,161,262 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

