PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0932 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $451,944.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00472314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00819043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

