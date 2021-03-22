Phore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,068.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $26,068.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015946 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,622,413 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.