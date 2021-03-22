Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Kang Jyh Lee Sells 10,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Photronics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.19. 417,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.