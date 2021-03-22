Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Photronics worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $771.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $813,147 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

