Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.84 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for approximately $16.41 or 0.00029762 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00473799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.00819397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00075692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,357,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,266 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

